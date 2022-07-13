Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night, July 12, 2022, that killed a 30-year old motorcyclist from Cochranville, Pennsylvania.
Troopers say the motorcycle was southbound on Newport Gap Pike, south of McKennans Church Road, around 9:15 p.m., when a northbound pick up truck attempted to turn left into a driveway.
Investigators say the motorcyclist attempted to brake to avoid a collision, but hit the rear right side of the pick up.
The victim was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle then landed in the northbound lane and became lodged underneath another vehicle.
Police said the pick up driver, a 58-year old man, appeared to be under the influence, and they have launched a DUI investigation.