People who owe money for toll violations along I-95 and SR1 should soon have three extra months to settle up with the government with a reduced penalty, after the passage of a new bill in the Delaware House Wednesday afternoon.

Senate Joint Resolution 5 establishes a three-month grace period for those who may have been responsible for one--or many--of the violations that occurred along the two highways totaling more than $143.4 million in unpaid tolls, penalties, and fees.

The bill, which now heads to the governor's desk for signature, passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Anyone in arrears who committed a violation between January 1, 2014, and April 30, 2020, will receive a notification of the program to settle the debt owed plus an additional amnesty fee.

The bill details that a person who fails to pay a $1 toll typically incurs the following penalties:

an administrative fee of $25;

a civil penalty of $25;

for violations that occurred after January 31, 2017, a $10 fee for the Volunteer Ambulance Company Fund

for violations that occurred after January 31, 2017, a $15 fee for the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes.

In addition, a civil penalty surcharge of $12.50 is added for each toll violation that remains unpaid after 42 days

Ultimately, a $1 debt can increase to $51 initially, and then $88.50 after 42 days. Under the new bill, the amnesty fee is applied on a sliding scale, with penalties further reduced based on the increasing number of violations one may have incurred. The bill explains:

"For example, a person with 9 toll violations can satisfy their $796.50 toll debt by paying $69.00 and a person with 496 toll violations can satisfy their $43,896.00 toll debt by paying $1,306.00."

