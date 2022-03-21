As St. Patrick's Day celebrations were underway on March 17, it also marked the second full year of dealing with novel coronavirus COVID-19, a significant milestone for the global pandemic.
The holiday brought about the frivolity and joy of years prior to the pandemic, and the general public seemed much more comfortable moving amongst each other more freely, less restricted and cautious.
But how safe is it now? While people are free to move around indoors at will, mandates have expired, and weekly press conferences offering COVID-19 updates here in the First State are no longer a necessity, the virus isn't gone. WDEL sat down for a conversation with Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director for the Division of Public Health, about where things currently stand, where Delaware might be headed next, and about the lessons we've learned along the way.
Interview questions are in bold, followed by Rattay's answers.
With St. Paddy's Day, we marked just about two years on the nose since everything was shut down. With where we are in dealing with the virus now, was there any concern on your part seeing all those people together, or are you feeling good about where we are with vaccines?
"Yeah, so, the last two years have been a wild ride, for sure. We learned about this virus probably, what, 27 months ago? Late December of 2019, and we learned a lot about this really challenging virus. We are in a place now where we have the tools in our toolbox to largely protect us from serious consequences. We all--not just those of us who are scientists in public health, but the general population--know what to do to help prevent serious consequences of this virus for themselves and for their family members. So, certainly we are in a much, much better place now than we were two years ago. I'm, in general, a very optimistic person, and so I like to hope that the future--as it relates to COVID--is certainly a future with a lot less death and hospitalization, and long-term consequences from this virus, in comparison to what we've experienced over the last two years. But certainly we have concerns."
How are things looking following the last surge we saw, which really put a strain on our hospitals in ways we'd not seen through the entirety of the pandemic? And people, over St. Patrick's Day, seemed much more comfortable moving around even so close to the largest surge we'd seen. What's that surge look like now, and are the hospitals in a better position currently?
"The Omicron wave that we experienced over the winter was the worst aspect of the pandemic as it relates to just the overall numbers of people infected. The numbers of people hospitalized with COVID. We were in the 700s, as far as numbers of people in Delaware hospitals with COVID on a daily basis. Our hospitals were extremely strained. We've never experienced anything like this in our lifetimes, as far as the amount of stress and strain that our hospitals experienced. Our pediatric hospitalization numbers were by far at their highest, and we lost over 600 Delawareans from Thanksgiving until the last couple of weeks. And so that surge had such a tremendous impact on all of us.
"The great news is those numbers went up high, they went up fast, the number of people impacted was great, but the number who had severe consequences actually was low compared to the number who were infected. And now, all of those numbers are in a much, much better place. So while I just said the hospitalization numbers were in the 700s, now they're in the 40s and they've been in the 40s for over the last week. Our case numbers on a daily basis are much much lower. Not the lowest that they've been since the pandemic started, but very close. And Omicron, as we have seen, does come with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths, compared to some of the previous strains. That is especially the case for people who are up to date with their vaccines.
"I think that's what gives me hope and optimism at this point. With the exception of children under the age of five, everyone else in our state has adequate access to effective vaccines. We've seen--and the CDC just released some publications on Friday that confirm--for people being up-to-date with their vaccines significantly decreased, by 94%, deaths and people requiring to be put on ventilators during this last surge. What we saw on this last surge are most of those deaths were people who were unvaccinated, or not up-to-date with their vaccines. That's where I hope that Delawareans really hear and understand that being up-to-date with your vaccine is a game-changer. It is what will make the biggest difference in the coming months, and certainly next fall and winter, if we have another significant surge."
With people seemingly so happy to be out moving about again, though we've just seen this big spike and saw similar increases the winter prior, is there concern that could happen again?
"I am concerned that many people are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated. That's especially the case with our pediatric population. We have, among that 5-to-11 population, only 27.6% of that population is fully vaccinated. And among our adolescents, 58% are fully vaccinated. Our adolescents now should all have their boosters, and less than 15% have received them. So our pediatric population is very much under vaccinated.
"Among our senior population, which is the population that, of course, we saw the most deaths even in this most recent surge, only 68% of that population is fully vaccinated. But, here's the thing: I think we've done a lot to try to certainly make the vaccine accessible. It's free. It's easy to find. It's safe. And we--when I say 'we' I think broadly the public health and the health system--have tried very hard to convey the science around the safety of the vaccines. These vaccines are extremely safe. We've seen almost no serious consequences from the vaccine in contrast to some of the misinformation out there.
"It's really in the hands of individuals themselves to make the choices now to protect themselves and their families. Those who chose not to get vaccinated over the winter months, there are people who lost lost loved ones because they did not get vaccinated, and that does not seem to be changing the mindset of individuals that are still remaining unvaccinated. People know what to do, or they should know what to do. I think we have done everything we can to convey what we know of the science, as the science evolves. We recognize there's a lack of trust in the science. I think we're consistently trying to convey what we know, and we hope that people will eventually change their minds and get vaccinated and stay up-to-date with their vaccines, but those decisions really are in the hands of individuals themselves now, and I would say that's the same with mask wearing and getting tested and staying home when when you're sick. Most people do the right things, do the things that protect themselves and protect others, but some don't. And I think we're past the stage of mandating that people do things that they don't want to do."
Speaking of misinformation, I've seen a lot of posts shared to social media saying I was going to be tracked by the government, have my DNA changed. I just want to know to whom I should complain. I got my vaccine in April or May 2021, and my body hasn't been hijacked by the government to commit an illicit act even once. I can't jump higher or free-hand scale a mountain face Mission Impossible-style yet. I'm very disappointed.
"Interesting. I mean, the reality is with most all vaccines, any side effects that you experience are most likely in the first 24 hours. So if you haven't experienced the side effects within 48 hours of getting the vaccine, you're very unlikely to at all. So that's a good thing. As far as misinformation, some of it's just not feasible. It would be humorous, except it's impacting individuals. Having a tracking device in the vaccine? Of course that's not true. I mean, it's completely not feasible. Having reproductive health impacted, fertility impacted by the vaccine? It's just not feasible. A number of scientists have done studies to look at that, and have demonstrated time and time again there's no relationship between the vaccine and reproductive health in individuals. We continue to suggest that people talk to their doctors. We know--and the polling shows--people may not trust government voices like myself, which makes me sad, but nonetheless, people very much trust their physicians, their primary care providers, those who are in the health care system providing care for individuals. So, if you have questions or concerns about the vaccine, we continue to recommend that you talk to those professionals that you trust, and don't just trust the information that you're getting on the internet."
When it comes to boosters, and we start to hear news about the BA.2 variant, are there any major concerns about the new strain, or is there any chatter about more shots needed? Is this going to be something we need to do every year, like to protect against the flu?
"Let's start with the BA.2 variant. BA.2 is circulating heavily in China right now, but they had not had an initial Omicron surge like we did in January. So we're not going to be following China. We have been closely following the UK and Europe, and they are seeing a second Omicron surge, with the BA.2 variants not as high. Certainly not anywhere close to as high as the number of cases and hospitalizations that we were seeing in the winter. But they are seeing an increase. It's probably worth highlighting that even though they have seen an increase in cases, it really does not seem to be impacting people, they are not getting severe infections in Europe in the way they have with the previous variants and strains of this virus. So that's good.
"We are likely to see an increase in cases in the coming weeks from the BA.2. It hasn't really taken a foothold here yet in Delaware. We're seeing a handful of cases here and there, that are turning up positive for BA.2, but we do expect it to increase, and a lot of what's in place already--with the vaccine, with the booster--is going to help prevent this from spreading widely. Plus, so many people did get infected with the initial Omicron in the winter months, especially in January, that that, along with the vaccine, will help provide some protection. So we're not expecting this to be anywhere near as severe as it was in January for us in Delaware, but of course we will be keeping a very close eye on it.
"Another key factor that will impact the spread is the mitigation strategies that are not in place anymore. Very few people are wearing masks and it is possible we will be coming out with a recommendation to change that if we see an increase in numbers. It's very unlikely that we will go back to mandating masks, but I think that, as it relates to COVID or influenza or other respiratory virus surges in the future, I think that masks are a great tool for us to have in the toolbox to use when we're in a surge of those infections. So I'm not quite sure that we're going to get hit too hard with BA.2.
"Our bigger concerns are other variants around the corner that we don't yet have the immune protection as strong against. As we've seen now for two winters in a row, when people began to gather--Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas--when people are gathering indoors, the virus thrives in those settings. We are working to stay ready and prepared for surges in the future--hoping and praying that it doesn't happen. There has been a lot of buzz about whether a fourth shot will be recommended soon, or a second booster. The FDA is currently reviewing some studies from both Pfizer and Moderna. I haven't seen the study. I'm not quite sure what will be recommended from the FDA, but it is likely that an annual booster, an annual vaccine just like we see with with flu, is in our future for COVID.
"COVID and flu are similar in that they are respiratory viruses that mutate, and you get different circulating strains, which is why we do an annual flu shots. So I think we're all expecting that it's likely that an annual vaccine will become available and be recommended as far as a fourth shot. At this point, it is not clear what the science is going to tell us from those studies. So we're going to hold off on making you know any solid recommendations for sure until we see what the what the science shows and what the FDA and the CDC recommend around that fourth shot or the second booster."
Speaking of masks being a viable protective measure, what is the science currently on that? Maybe a month or so ago, for some reason there was some celebration from skeptics that they never worked. Are masks still something we can rely on in the event of another surge?
"The science is overwhelmingly abundant that masks are one of the most--second to vaccines--one of the most effective tools to prevent spreading infection and getting infections. Both for the person who's infected, or the person who could get infected, masks are really effective. Study after study has shown that. I'm an epidemiologist by background, and I've been trained in how you evaluate quality of studies. Yes, there have been some studies here and there that suggest masks weren't effective. I've not seen any good, solid studies that have shown masks are not effective.
"It's certainly easy for naysayers to cherry pick those studies and highlight them. If we did that in epidemiology, we would still be saying that smoking is safe and doesn't cause cancer, and on and on. I mean we have to look at the quality of the studies, and the preponderance of the evidence is so clear that masks are effective tools in preventing the spread of these respiratory infections. Quite frankly, I find that exciting. We've learned a lot from COVID that I think really helps us as we move forward with other respiratory infections. I can tell you that when we get our annual flu surge, I'm not going to have any qualms about wearing a mask when I'm in public places to prevent getting influenza. We know it works. We also know what makes a difference is: does the mask fit? Does it fit well around the nose and the mouth without gaps? Is it multi-layered, a single-layer piece of cloth, a bandana? Studies show that they actually can help, but not as much as a good mask with multiple layers that fits well around the face.
"I think we're light years ahead now of where we were with learning about how masks can help us, and it's a great tool for the toolbox. But right now, when our cases are so low, I think it's great for people to have a reprieve from mask-wearing unless they themselves are immunocompromised or they live with somebody with a compromised immune system. And you have to be very careful if you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, or you live with or are spending time with somebody who's not fully vaccinated, people who are at high risk of consequences from from COVID. I think those are the times right now when it's appropriate to wear a mask. But I would encourage anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask right now in public to just wear it."
Finally, we've got two years of this behind us. What do you think, either professionally or personally, is the most important thing you've learned throughout this whole unprecedented event?
"I will say that I do think that what we've learned around mask wearing is really important, I would say, from a public health perspective, I think we've learned how important it is that we are always prepared for something like this pandemic, and we were not. Our data and information systems were not at the caliber that they need to be both in our state and across the country. All my colleagues wholeheartedly agree with that. We did not have the staff that we need, the epidemiologists, the laboratory capacity, the number of individuals to work with community partners--it was inadequate. Those are areas that we have seen how important it is that we have the infrastructure in public health to be able to respond quickly to pandemics and any other threats we see it in the future.
"I will also say one of the things that just has surprised me and saddened me more than anything is just how polarizing this has been. I've never, ever imagined that a vaccine would be so political. It's just really a medical miracle that we have vaccines to help protect us from so many infections. These vaccines, that came out so quickly for COVID-19, and are so effective, it is just such a scientific breakthrough that we have these vaccines available to us and it really has been a game-changer for us with this pandemic. And I've never seen anything like it, where something so important and effective has been made so political. That is something that I hope as a society we're able to come to terms with, and figure it out, and better understand it. But it's extremely concerning, because the reality is, many people died that didn't need to because of how political this has been, and all the misinformation that has been shared. That's just a great concern to me."
You mentioned a lack of trust in government figures earlier. From a public health standpoint, is there a way to win over that audience who believes the misinformation?
"I'm not sure. I feel so strongly as a scientist that we continue to stick with the best available science that we have, and we be transparent about what we know and what we don't know. I think many people respect that. I don't know how you stop the misinformation, and counter the misinformation, and how you take this away from the political arena and kind of level the reality, as it is. I think that we just continue to do our best to be as transparent and honest with what we know and what we don't know and hope that that wins over hearts and minds. But I'm not sure, I think we--my colleagues and I across the nation--are continuing to grapple with how do we work towards changing the the perspective that has evolved during this pandemic, the lack of trust that has grown during this pandemic, because not only has it had an impact on people during this pandemic, but we've got a lot of important work to do in addressing chronic diseases, cancer, diabetes, the addiction crisis, and having a trusting relationship with individuals across our state is critical."