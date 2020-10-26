The Delaware State Police announced Monday a multi-agency effort that resulted in 57 individuals being arrested and the recovery of three firearms, 5.145 grams of heroin, 488 grams of marijuana, 16.1 grams of crack cocaine, 718.24 grams of synthetic marijuana, paraphernalia, and one seized vehicle.
According to authorities, officials and officers from Delaware State Police, Wilmington Police Department, New Castle County Police Department, Newport Police Department, Newark Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Probation and Parole, Department of Corrections, and Justice of the Peace Court 11 focused a crime blitz on Philadelphia Pike, Governor Printz Blvd, Lancaster Avenue, Lea Blvd, and DuPont Highway corridors as well as the greater Claymont and New Castle vicinities.
The blitz, conducted Thursday, October 22, 2020, over the course of eight hours, cleared 67 active warrants.
A traffic stop along Rogers Road led to the recovery of a 9mm Smith and Wesson reported stolen out of Maryland. A single vehicle stop led police to arresting one individual who had three active warrants and, in his vehicle, police said they located 53 bags of K2 weighing 718.24 grams, 735 bags of heroin weighing 5.145 grams, and .44 grams of methamphetamine.