Three people are hospitalized at Christiana after a multi-vehicle crash on Kirkwood Highway that left one of the victims trapped in the wreckage for several minutes.
New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire companies were dispatched to Kirkwood Highway near Woodmill Drive around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found a 22-year-old woman trapped in one of the vehicles.
It took rescuers about 15 minutes to get her out, and she was treated at the scene for various injuries before being taken in serious condition to Christiana Hospital.
A 25-year-old man is in serious condition at Christiana with head and internal injuries, and a third patient is in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.