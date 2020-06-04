A fleet of ambulances and medics were called to the Forwood Manor Independent Living facility on Marsh Road following a kitchen fire in one of the units on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Claymont firefighters arrived at the building around 5 p.m. and quickly upgraded the alarm.
The state fire marshal's office said cooking oil erupted in flames on a stove top.
The fire was quickly doused, but not before injuring as many as eight people.
An 84-year-old man was burned and a 51-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.
Three other women, ages 82, 56, and 33, were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Another three people were checked at the scene.