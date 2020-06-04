A fleet of ambulances and medics were called to the Forwood Manor Independent Living facility on Marsh Road following a kitchen fire in one of the units on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Claymont firefighters arrived at the building around 5 p.m. and quickly upgraded the alarm.
The state fire marshal's office said cooking oil erupted in flames on a stove top.
The fire was quickly doused but not before injuring as many as eight people.
An 84-year old man was burned and a 51-year old woman suffered smoke inhalation. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.
Three other women, aged 82-, 56-, and 33- were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Another three people were checked at the scene.