A fleet of ambulances and medics were called to the Forwood Manor Independent Living facility on Marsh Road following a kitchen fire in one of the units on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Claymont firefighters arrived at the building around 5 p.m. and quickly upgraded the alarm.

The state fire marshal's office said cooking oil erupted in flames on a stove top.

The fire was quickly doused but not before injuring as many as eight people.

An 84-year old man was burned and a 51-year old woman suffered smoke inhalation. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.

Three other women, aged 82-, 56-, and 33- were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another three people were checked at the scene.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.