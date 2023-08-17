New Castle County police said they arrested five teenagers early Wednesday morning for thefts in the North Wilmington area.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Oak Lane Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, for a theft in progress.
The five teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 17, were found nearby, stopped, and questioned.
Police said they found the group in possession of items allegedly stolen from vehicles along with multiple keys and key fobs.
The five are all being held on $20,000 bail.
New Castle County police are investigating if the group is responsible for other recent thefts and are asking anyone with surveillance video relevant to the case to contact them.