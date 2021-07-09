The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for four different cells as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through Sussex County during the Thursday overnight period.
The first tornado warning was issued at about 11:35 pm after a radar-indicated rotation was sited near Millville, and that eventually crossed over the western Indian River Bay up to around Milton.
A second tornado warning was issued just after midnight for a cell over Henlopen Acres, that forecasters said travelled fairly close to the Route 1 corridor up to Lewes and towards Broadkill before the warning was allowed to expire.
A third tornado warning was issued at 12:10 am as a warned cell from Worcester County, Maryland entered Delaware near Gumboro. That storm travelled into the Hardscrabble area of Routes 9 and 20. The National Weather Service indicated that was a radar-confirmed tornado.
A fourth tornado warning was then issued at 12:28 am as a warned cell near Ocean Pines, Maryland entered Delaware, once again nearing the Millville area and crossing over to Dagsboro before that warning was allowed to expire.
There was a report of a downed tree on Route 113 in the Frankford area, but none of the Tornado warnings indicated anyone actually saw a twister on the ground.
A tornado watch had been issued for the southern Maryland counties on the Eastern Shore, but not for Delaware. Forecasters had expressed concerns that the areas north and east of Elsa's center could be vulnerable to tornadoes. At the time of the warnings, the Tropical Storm was over the Chesapeake Bay southwest of Salisbury, Maryland.
The National Weather Service could eventually investigate one, or more, of the warned areas for any confirmation of a tornado, but that wouldn't happen until some point after daybreak on Friday.
The Indian River Inlet DEOS reporting station registered a 44.9 mph wind gust at 12:55 am, while the station on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk maxed out at 39.6. Both are above the 39 mph threshold for tropical storm force winds.
They also registered 38 mph on the Rehoboth Boardwalk and 37 mph in Dagsboro.
Over two inches of rain was also recorded at several places in southwestern Sussex County, including 1.38 inches in an hour in Georgetown starting at midnight Friday.