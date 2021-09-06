Dover police hope you can help them find a suspect who apparently "had to have a Wawa"--big-time.
Police say a white man parked a silver Chevy pickup truck at the Wawa on Forrest Avenue in Dover around 6:20 Saturday morning, grabbed about 20 breakfast sandwiches and put them into a bag he'd brought along.
The suspect got back into his truck and drove away with the goodies, after bull-rushing an employee who tried to stand in his way.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the robbery to call them at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.