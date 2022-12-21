A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute.
Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia.
Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute with his 26-year old girlfriend.
Two children in the home, aged three and six, ran out of the house and went next door to get help.
The victim went over but was allegedly choked unconscious by Haro, and died.
Haro is charged with second degree murder, and is being held on $1,007,500 cash bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.