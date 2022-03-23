A woman has been charged with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in an early morning crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian.
State police said Tuesday that the charges against Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, would also include second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.
Police said troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were trying to get Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed."