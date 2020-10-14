"One of the messages that has resonated on the campaign trail is...career politicians, and people who have been in politics for a very long time, they lose sight of the fact that they work for the citizens and not vice versa," said Julianne Murray, Republican candidate for governor.
Looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Governor John Carney, Murray said she's heard from those weary of an extended one-party rule in the First State and this week, in response, unveiled her "Restoring Balance Plan."
"You can see it on the federal level and on the state level, she said. "The longer that you are in politics, you become beholden to special interests, lobbyists, and influencers. Over time, you lose sight of the people, and for me, this campaign has been has been characterized as, it's not 'R' versus 'D' or Republican versus Democrat, it's 'We the People' versus career politicians. I've chosen that message carefully because I want to attract independents and Democrats."
As the Democrats have held the seat of Governor and legislative majority for decades, Murray said perspective has grown stagnant. Her Restoring Balance Plan features nine points she says will help establish a governorship that "gets the state back into the hands of the people." She pledges, in her plan, to:
- Host a listening tour to open the lines of communication across all three counties
- Open the state up for business, cut the red tape, and make permitting easier
- Restoring people's faith in the appropriate use of their tax dollars
- Host office hours to give people greater access to their governing officials
- Offer tax amnesty during difficult times created by the pandemic
- 'Ask The Governor' bi-monthly radio appearances to field call-in questions
- Review unfunded mandates that create greater burden on municipalities
- Smart budgeting to ensure Delaware's $4 billion budget is maximized
"I'm a real person, I'm not a career politician," Murray said. "I'm a real person with a with a lot of passion about Delaware, and...the governor has to serve all three counties...This is the people's house, and I am committed to maintaining that and not losing sight of that."
Because Delawareans are the only people whose opinions should matter when it comes to politics Murray said.
"The message that I want people to get is, 'I hear you.' I hear how frustrated and tired people are, that they feel like politicians in this state are out of touch with the real world and what's going on here," she said. "We have a chance to do something here. We can do something about this...There is an alternative here, and it's somebody who has the background and the ability to effect some real change here in Delaware...that alternative is Julian Murray."