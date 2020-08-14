Two-time former governor Jack Markell has been keeping busy since he left office. He's ridden a bike across country for charity, had a bike trail named after him, and now, he's created this:
"The songwriting certainly is a lot of fun," Markell said.
After getting out of politics, Markell said he's not looking for a second career, he just wanted to see if it would work. He's been putting pen to paper for years, and this was just a new thing to try.
"I've done poetry for years," he said. "Just limericks for parties and things like that, and I was always interested in whether or not I could convert it into music."
After some Zoom classes and reaching out to Delaware entertainment industry contacts, Markell wanted to contribute some positivity to the world. He was inspired by the death of Heather Heyer, a woman killed when a white supremacist drove his vehicle through a crowd during protests in Charlottesville. Thirty others were injured.
"When Trump said there are very fine people on both sides of the protest, I mean, it makes me so angry," Markell said.
But his contributions stop at writing. He's got another song coming out later this summer, but you won't see him appear on the track.
"I don't know about that, because I can't sing or play any instruments," he said. "I do believe that music can be a powerful force for change. It's so fun for me and I hope it resonates."