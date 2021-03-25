At his first press conference during his presidency, while fielding questions on human rights abuses in China and treatment of children at the border--and ducking questions relating to gun control in the wake of a pair of mass shootings--Joe Biden announced he anticipates running for a second term.
The question was asked why Delaware's own Biden had not set up a 2024 reelection campaign yet, while his predecessor Donald Trump had done so at the same point into his own presidency.
"My predecessor needed to. Oh God, I miss him," Biden said. "My answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."
His plan to unite the country is going well, Biden said, and the data he said he's seen is pointing to bipartisan support from, at the very least, those who previously were casting ballots in the red.
"I would like elected Republican support, but what I know I have now is I have electoral support from Republican voters," Biden said. "Republican voters agree with what I'm doing."
That said, Biden made clear before the end of his press conference that he wants to work with any Republican official looking to improve lives for everyone, in response particularly to the situation at the border.
"I know [Republican lawmakers] have to posture for a while. They've just got to get out of their system," he said. "But I'm ready to work with any Republican who wants to help solve the problem, or make the situation better."
When pressed on the matter, Biden said no one can predict the future.
"I said that is my expectation," the president said. "Look, I don't know where you guys come from, man. I've never been able to travel, I'm a great respecter of fate, I've never been able to plan...three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."
He said he fully expected Vice President Kamala Harris would remain his running mate should he run for a second term, as she's a "great partner," but said he's given no thought to what it would be like running against Donald Trump should he jump back into the political scene.
"Oh come on, I don't even think about that," Biden said. "I have no idea. I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?..I set a goal which sits in front of me, to get things done for the people I care most about, which are hard working, decent American people."
Children at the Border
When asked if the Donna, Texas, Customs and Border Protection Facility currently at 1,556% capacity, mostly made up of unaccompanied children, was acceptable, Biden was incredulous.
"That's a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on," he said. "That's why we're going to be moving 1,000 of those kids out quickly. That's why I got Fort Bliss opened up. That's why I've been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely--not just children, but particularly children--to be able to safely be housed while we follow through on the rest of what's happening."
And he said it won't be long, as those around him in charge of handling the situation will be held accountable for improving conditions or losing their positions.
"They're already getting better, but they're going to get a whole hell of a lot better real quick, or you're going to hear some people leaving," Biden said. "We can get this done. We're going to get it done...We're in the process of rearranging and providing for the personnel needed to get that done."
To stymie the issue, Biden said the reasons people leave their home countries or send their children off have to initially be addressed, so that people don't want to leave in the first place. He acknowledged an effort of such a nature would be a gradual, enduring undertaking.
"They were in real, real trouble. They didn't want to leave, but they had no choice," the president said. "So I can't guarantee we're going to solve everything, but I can guarantee we can make everything better. We can make it better. We can change the lives of so many people."
China
It is alleged the president had spent more time with then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jingping than any other world leader by the time Biden left that same position under President Barack Obama, Biden said, and that gives him unique perspective when it comes to handling the international relationship now, especially amid fallout from a contentious meeting between the country's representatives in Alaska recently.
"He's very, very straightforward. Doesn't have a democratic--with a small d--bone in his body. But he's a smart, smart guy. He's one of the guys like Putin, who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future; Democracy can't function in an ever-complex world," Biden said.
And while Biden hopes to avoid competition but will seek out strong competition on the international market stage, he said China would have to play by "international rules; fair competition, fair practices, fair trade." Effectively dealing with China means investing in American workers and American science. But those advancements can only take place if China is held accountable for its actions, Biden said.
"We're going to hold China accountable to follow the rules; to follow the rules whether it relates to the South China Sea, or the North China Sea or their agreement made on Taiwan, or a whole range of other things," Biden said. "No leader can be sustained in his position or her position unless they represent the values of the country...Americans value the notion of freedom. America values human rights. We don't always live up to our expectations, but it's a value system. We are founded on that principle. And as long as [he and China] continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we're going to continue in an unrelenting way to call to the attention of the world and make it clear what's happening."
China is accused detaining more than a million mostly Muslim Uighurs in "re-education camps," with evidence of forced labor and sterilization. In January 2021, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believed "genocide is ongoing," and incoming Biden cabinet choice Anthony Blinken agreed with the findings.