Even in the darkest of times, there is healing and love to be found and shared.
The story of Angie Blevins, of Prices Corner, starts out like many coming to light as humanity copes with the incredible conditions presented by a world shut down in the face of a global pandemic: She was stuck at home and wanted to do some good.
"I delivered 400 'Thank you. You are awesome!' cards to the Christiana Hospital workers. I made four snack baskets filled with 20 different snacks in them, and I delivered that to Christiana Hospital for the workers as well. I'm also in the midst of collecting masks and gloves and, once I get all the shipments in, I'm going to donate them to the hospital as well," Blevins said.
She paid for those items out of her own pocket. Blevins also signed up for a virtual fundraising walk she'll do in honor of the American Lung Association and those who have lost their lives to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Her efforts are focused on trying to provide a little respite to the medical community. And it's once Blevins started sharing more of her own personal journey that one gained some insight into why it would be so important for her to lift up the doctors and nurses, who are struggling right now.
"I'm a four-time suicide attempt survivor," she said, and pauses to let that moment land.
"I think that has a lot to do with feeling like I have a purpose to help other people," she continued. "My last suicide attempt was two years ago. I'm in recovery and, you know, I'm doing a lot better. I really feel like my purpose is to help other people and to make a difference in other's lives. This was a great way to do that. I didn't tell anyone at the hospital...I didn't want sympathy, but I do want to put that out there because it is a reasoning to feeling like I do have a purpose."
Blevins will never forget the men and women who cared for her in several of her darkest moments, and now, as they face the horrors of the worst medical emergency of our lifetimes, she wants to ensure they know they are in the hearts and minds of everyone in the community.
"During my first suicide attempt back in 2014, I was told I was a miracle by all the nurses and doctors," she said. "I don't remember at the time because, obviously, I'm unconscious, but they were telling my mom that they didn't think I was going to survive. They did the best that they could to keep me alive. And I did survive. I am a miracle. I owe all my thanks to them for aiding me in surviving. The nurses and doctors are such awesome people and they do such great work every day. They should be honored every day. And I feel they don't get enough credit and I think this is the perfect time to show them the credit that they deserve."
So Blevins has been playing whatever role she finds herself capable of on any given day to provide them that much-deserved credit.
"I have a big heart, in general, and even when everything was kind of normal before all this took place, I volunteered and did things to help people. So with the situation going on, I wanted to definitely make a huge difference for the front-line workers, and let them know that they're not forgotten--that people care. I just really want to make a difference, make an impact," she said. "It was just something that I needed to do on my own. Just something that I felt led to, just something that my heart was begging me to do."