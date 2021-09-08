An unusual scheduled closed-door Delaware House Ethics Committee meeting is leaving Delawareans with more questions than answers.
The five-member panel chaired by House Majority Leader Rep. Val Longhurst (D-Bear) is slated to meet Friday at 11 a.m. in House Room H104 of Legislative Hall in Dover, but the reason why is delivered in one obscure sentence.
"Discuss executive business before the committee."
John Flaherty of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government called this vague description for a closed-door meeting unacceptable under the Freedom of Information Act.
"You can't just say 'we're going into executive session,' which is what they did, as an agenda they have to say specifically what is the topic of this meeting."
Flaherty said that prompted him to take action.
"I sent a letter to the chairperson of the committee, Valerie Longhurst, asking her to reconsider their decision to close this meeting and not to announce a public agenda so people could monitor and observe what they are up to. If they don't do that, our next option will be to file a complaint with the Delaware Attorney General's Office charging a violation of Delaware's Freedom of Information Act."
WDEL reached out to Democratic House Majority Caucus spokesperson Drew Volturo for clarification for the reasoning behind the meeting and requested to speak with Longhurst. There was no response as of late Wednesday night.
There have been calls for an ethics investigation into Democratic Rep. Gerald Brady after he used racist and sexist slurs in a June email referring to sex workers, comments he later apologized for, but House Republicans and the President of the National AFL-CIO have called for his resignation.
Flaherty said he had no idea what the "executive business" might be, but that the public should know.
"I don't know what the purpose of this meeting is, and I don't see why it would be in the public interest to keep it a secret. I'm hopeful that they will reconsider their actions and allow the public to attend and also revise their agenda to share with the public what is the purpose of this meeting."
Flaherty said he is willing to believe the lack of transparency was not intended to be malicious.
"The Ethics Committee has met so infrequently they just thought people were too busy to notice; maybe in the past they've gotten away with it. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, I think they were just a little too hasty in calling this meeting.“