A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Wilmington in early March.
City Police said Friday that 21-year-old James Corprew was pulled over for a traffic violation Monday evening on Martin Luther King Boulevard, and was caught after a brief foot pursuit. A handgun and ammunition were recovered.
According to police, an investigation determined that Corprew is a suspect in the March 8th shooting near MLK Boulevard and Justison Street that left a 39-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.
Corprew was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center. Wilmington Police listed these charges:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Three Counts
- Assault (First Degree)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Providing a False Statement to Law Enforcement
- Resisting Arrest