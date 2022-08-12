Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon.
Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario.
Luke Luzader hit a home run in the first inning to tie the game at 1-1, but Pennsylvania piled up 5 runs over the next three innings to stretch the game to 6-1 before Delaware's offense responded.
Zach Derbyshire's RBI groundout preceded Peter Hudson's RBI double to get the game back to 6-3, but Pennsylvania tacked on one more run in the 6th, and Naamans couldn't duplicate the comeback of Monday, and lost.
Hudson had two hits for Naamans, who looked to join their 2003 squad and 2013 Newark National as the only Delaware teams to make the Little League Baseball World Series.