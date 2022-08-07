Naamans Little League won the crucial opening game of the Mid-Atlantic Regional with a 2-1 victory over the champions from Maryland.
Zach Derbyshire scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 6th inning to give Delaware the win, a half-inning after Maryland tied the game in their final at-bat.
Peter Hudson had given Delaware the 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning when he drove home Nic Cintella with a single, after Cintella had just reached second base on a wild pitch.
Josh Rowe started the decisive 6th inning for Naamans, and turned his position over to Derbyshire, serving as a special pinch running.
A wild pitch and groundout moved Derbyshire to 3rd base, and then another wild pitch set off Naamans' celebration.
Naamans will face Pennsylvania in the Winner's Bracket championship game Tuesday night at 7pm on ESPN.
The winner goes to Friday night's championship, while the loser would have to play on Thursday for a spot in Friday's winner-take-Williamsport game.