New Castle County Police have arrested a man following an investigation into reports that nails and screws were dumped on the roads at entrances to various communities in Hockessin, leaving some people with flat tires.
After obtaining surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle, police this week arrested 31-year-old Scott Taylor of Pennsylvania (hometown not given by police). According to New Castle County Police, Taylor is charged with two felonies: criminal mischief and stalking - as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Police said their investigation indicates that Taylor was targeting a specific person with these acts of vandalism.
Taylor was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $5,000 cash bail.
Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact New Castle County detectives at 302-395-2815 or the police non-emergency number at 302-395-2800. Anyone who sustained vehicle damage while driving in the area of Old Wilmington Road, Bellfield Court, Benge Road or Westridge Road that resulted in a monetary loss is also asked to contact police.