The National Basketball Association announced it is suspending all games after Wednesday night following a player preliminarily testing positive for COVID-19.
The positive result was reported as the referees were about to tip off the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the player as being Rudy Gobert, who was listed as questionable with an illness on the pregame injury report.
The NBA did not give an indication when they would consider restarting the schedule, saying they would "use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA announced that all March Madness NCAA Mens and Womens Basketball Tournament games will take place without fans.
The University of Delaware said they would continue competing this spring, but without spectators, while several conference tournaments, including the American, will also go without fans.
The Ivy League and Division 3 NESCAC have shut down the rest of their spring schedules, a decision mirrored by Division 2 Lincoln University in Chester County.
The National Hockey League put out a statement saying it is "continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update [Thursday]."