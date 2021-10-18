Five million in American Rescue Plan Act funds is being proposed for investment in equity issues and violence reduction in neighborhoods in New Castle County.
County Executive Matt Meyer announced the funding for the county's Building Better Communities initiative outside the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
"It's an initiative to address violence in our community and increase community engagement in underserved neighborhoods," said Meyer. "This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity, an opportunity to collaborate never before...we're going to invest to address historical inequities and those exacerbated by the pandemic."
Programs that will receive a piece of that funding, if approved by county council, include Project Seed, a New Castle County Police Department initiative.
"That takes a holistic approach to neighborhood issues, addressing problem properties, hosting clean-up events and community engagement," explained Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips.
Funding will also go towards a school-based trauma program in the Red Clay Consolidated School District that targets at-risk youth as well as the nonprofit, Children & Families First.
"[We will be] providing conflict mitigation and resolution training to youth; we will be providing one-on-one counseling for students exposed to violence," said Phillips.
The Kappa Cares Initiative is another program that would benefit from the funding.
"They will be providing an afterschool and weekend programming at the achievement center, creating a safe haven for youth residing in the city of Wilmington. It will include educational gaming and game tournaments, DJ training, chess training, STEM programs, financial literacy, and job mentoring," she said.
County Councilman Jea Street, who led a court challenge to equity in school funding for low-income students, English language learners, and students with disabilities, said these programs have his unconditional support.
"I will never forget two of my teenagers being found murdered in Rockford Park, 1996," he said, "When I went to the first funeral, that mother's wail, standing over her son, that noise never goes away," he said.
That haunting noise is what's driven Street to push for violence reduction since he was elected in 2004. He challenged the City of Wilmington and Wilmington City Council on their silence on the violence. The city is on track to see its most violent year on-record with 2017 currently being its deadliest year.
"Where the hell are you? Where's your plan? And why aren't you involved in this? How I feel is how I feel. This is a multi-governmental responsibility, and it shouldn't be solely New Castle County."
The city did not respond to WDEL's request for comment.
A spokesman for city council said they've been "anything but silent on the issue."
Council's Chief of Staff Daniel Walker pointed to a total of $45,000 in microgrants set aside for non-profits doing violence reduction work as well as $300,000 in this year's budget for these efforts. He added their work continues with the mayor to set side ARPA funds.
"While we are saddened at the loss of life, our residents deserve a well thought out plan and not a temporary solution," said Walker in an email. "From our understanding the money going towards violence is supposed to be used outside of the City of Wilmington. New Castle County has not shared any substantive plans with city council around the violence reduction programming or the funding. We invite them to be an active participant and collaborate as we continue to meet with residents, non-profit leaders, and service providers to plan a suitable path forward."
"City council is committed to adopting proven long-term solutions to the violence plaguing our city like so many others," Walker added.
New Castle County is receiving $108 million over two years in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Meyer is also proposing a $1 million investment to strengthen historically underserved areas like the Route 9 corridor as well as a $500,00 additional investment in the Americorps program in New Castle County.
"Corps members are already working hard in community institutions across our country," he said. "They're serving with the Food Bank of Delaware and ChristianaCare's Harrington Values initiative. These...members serve in different nonprofits, but they collaborate so that they're sharing information, again, to address the frontlines of these inequities, providing PPE, COVID vaccination information, and education."
Meyer announced long-standing environmental injustices in communities, including along the Route 9 corridor, would also be looked at along with initiatives that strengthen families, all through the lens of equity.
"We're also going to look at injustices really from cradle, or pre-cradle...we're going to expand resources to the most vulnerable first-time mothers before their child is born," said Meyer.
Two weeks ago, the county announced a plan to spend $30 million in ARPA funds on affordable housing initiatives.
Meyer said they'll continue to look for gaps in state spending, where needs aren't being met and provide vital wraparound services.