At least a dozen New Castle County first responders are now in fourteen day quarantine following a pair of medical runs last week in the Claymont area.
Claymont Fire Chief Mark Harris said when medical crews arrived at a pair of residences last week, they received bad information about the coronavirus status inside the home.
"The residents either did not give us complete information and, or, they didn't give us information at all in reference to the patient," said Harris.
Harris said it wasn't until after the medical run was completed they found out about the patient's COVID-19 status.
"After they got to the hospital they revealed that the patient was either positive, or suspected to be positive," said Harris. "And they never passed that on to us."
New Castle County EMS instituted new protocols to handle medical calls during the coronavirus crisis including getting additional information from callers and having just one member of the medical team make initial contact at the residence to gain further information.
"Then they make a determination based on that information the proper PPE for the remainder of the crew to come in," said Harris.
Harris thinks he knows why people are afraid to share the information.
"They fear that if we find out they are positive, or suspected to be positive, that we will not treat them."
And that, he said, is the farthest thing from the truth.
Claymont fire officials said as a result the firefighters and EMTs along with New Castle County paramedics and police officers involved on those two calls are now out of service for two weeks.
Harris said personnel are just as precious a commodity as the personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks that have been in short supply.