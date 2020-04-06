The New Castle County EMS Division received a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the state on Monday, April 6, 2020 to bolster supplies for paramedics heading out on medical calls.
The materials delivered to the New Castle County Public Safety building include 750 gowns, 1500 procedure masks, 1500 N95 respirator masks and 750 fluid resistant hoods.
"Right now all first responders have the appropriate equipment," said Acting EMS Chief Mark Logemann. "This is to supplement what we have in expectation of a surge of cases."
"Deliveries like this give us additional cushion as we go forward," said Governor John Carney.
The delivery comes on the heels of news over the weekend that over a dozen first responders are now in 14-day quarantine due to bad information given to them by residents concerning the possible presence of COVID-19 during two medical runs in the Claymont area last week.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said information from Italy indicates one in eight healthcare workers, including first responders, were sickened by the coronavirus.
He said New Castle County can't afford those kinds of statistics.
"Remove one out of every eight of our uniformed service members from duty, and everyone exposed to those individuals, it would have a dramatically negative impact."