New Castle County police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 in Claymont.
Officers were sent to the unit block of North Avon Drive in Ashbourne Hills shortly before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a domestic dispute.
At some point in the incident an officer fired their gun hitting a suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.
New Castle County police were on scene throughout the night and into Monday morning continuing their investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.