New Castle County Police are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Oak Lane Manor.
The body of a 61-year-old man was found in a house in the 1000 block of Hilton Road Friday morning, police said.
Investigators add everyone involved in the case is, in their words, "accounted for," and they're not seeking suspects.
At this point, no other details have been released, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the death to contact Det. McNasby at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters can also call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number, 302.573.2800 or leave a message on the New Castle County Police Facebook Messenger page.