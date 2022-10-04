New Castle County Police have released body cam footage from the night of September 16, 2022, during which their officers assisted Delaware State Police with multiple reports of a large fight at Brandywine High School during a football game between Brandywine and Howard.
A protest was held on Tuesday, September 27th at county police headquarters in Minquadale calling for release of the body cam footage, amidst claims of excessive use of force.
The body cam footage from four separate county officers is part of a video incident review released by the county, and includes three 9-1-1 calls along with dispatch recordings from the night of the incident.
According to county police four teenage girls were arrested and turned over to Delaware State Police.
The fight in the parking lot in which the girls were arrested appeared to be separate from the original reports of a brawl that may have involved as many as 25 to 30 people according to witnesses.