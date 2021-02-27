New Castle County Police are investigating a murder at the Village Park at Paladin apartments.
Officers were dispatched to the unit block of Clifton Park Circle Friday night, police said.
There, they found a man who'd been shot several times.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call County detectives, the County Police non-emergency number, 302.573.2800, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Tipsters can also text 847411 to NCCDE, visit nccpd.com, or go to the New Castle County Police Facebook page.