New Castle County Police are looking for a man they say fired shots at 2 officers in Glasgow Pines Saturday.
22-year-old Khairon Edwards shot at the cops during a chase that started that afternoon when the officers tried to question Edwards about a "shots fired" incident along North Thistle Way, police said.
SWAT team members tried to nab Edwards at his home Sunday, but he wasn't there.
Warrants are out charging Edwards with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and reckless endangering.
Police say Edwards, who's 5-6 and 145 pounds, is armed and dangerous.
If you know his whereabouts, police say you should call 911 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33..