An 86-year-old male resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark is the second confirmed death from COVID-19, according to state officials.
Like a 66-year-old Sussex County man who state health officials announced Thursday died from coronavirus, the individual in the long-term nursing facility had underlying medical conditions.
In addition, six other residents of the Newark nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
The state said it is "working with the facility to ensure resident and staff safety."
“We are deeply saddened to hear of this individual’s death,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker. “The population who lives in these facilities are at the greatest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions. Unfortunately, this death and the confirmed cases at this facility underscore the need for all long-term care facilities in Delaware to follow strict screening protocols for anyone entering their facilities.”
On March 13, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued aggressive measures for nursing homes nationwide to follow with respect to safety at their facilities:
- Restricting all visitors, effective immediately, with exceptions for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations;
- Restricting all volunteers and nonessential health care personnel and other personnel (i.e. barbers);
- Cancelling all group activities and communal dining;
- Implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory systems.
Delaware now has 143 positive lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus--91 in New Castle County, 19 in Kent County, and 33 in Sussex County. Among those cases, four persons have fully recovered, and two have died.