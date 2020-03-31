A day after announcing a confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 case in a Level V facility staff member, the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF) announced Tuesday a second confirmation--at a separate facility.
According to officials, a staff member of the Stevenson House Detention Center, also a Level V facility, confirmed positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home. Following the positive test, the department implemented their notification and cleaning protocols.
“This is a very difficult and stressful time for our staff, youth and families, and I cannot stress enough how we appreciate their flexibility and patience," said Josette Manning, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. "COVID-19 has changed our way of life here in Delaware and the safety and wellbeing of our staff and youth remains our primary concern. We have implemented procedural changes to protect staff and youth, and make our decisions by following the guidance of public health officials. We will continue those efforts to protect our staff and youth. Despite the fact that we are in a time of great uncertainty, I am grateful our staff continues to strive every day to help youth rehabilitate and move forward with their lives."
Impacted staff will be monitoring themselves for symptoms. The area where the employee worked was closed off to others in the building for focused disinfecting.
On Monday, March 31, 2020, a staff member at the Ferris School tested positive and the same steps were enacted. Previously on March 24 it was announced a youth and staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said families of all youth held at the facility, regardless of potential for exposure, were contacted. All youth are also being closely monitored, officials said.