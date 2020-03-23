A second Wilmington city employee has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, Mayor Mike Purzycki's office announced Monday.
According to city officials, the compromised Licenses and Inspections employee had not been at work since March 13, 2020.
The employee's regular tasks did not include off-site visits to residences or businesses, and they are currently at home self-quarantining.
The entire Redding Government Building on French Street and, specifically, the area where the employee worked, were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as part of a planned, building-wide cleaning, officials said.
Officials said they confirmed with the Division of Public Health there was no concern for the employee's colleagues or other building employees