Nearly 75% of Sussex Correctional Institution inmates who contracted COVID-19 in an outbreak earlier this month have already recovered, according to the Delaware Division of Correction.
DOC reports 263 inmates have already recovered, with over 90% of them showing no signs of illness. 14 of the 80 positive inmates are still showing symptoms of COVID-19.
There are also a total of four asymptomatic inmates: 3 from Morris Community Corrections Center, and one from Plummer Community Corrections Center.
The inmates who tested positive had been transferred to treatment centers at SCI and James Vaughn Correctional Center.
509 inmates in Delaware have tested positive. 404 are listed as recovered, 84 asymptomatic, 14 symptomatic, and 7 deaths.