"This is the most needed and most critical expansion of the public health infrastructure that I think is possible," said Wes Holleger, Delaware's Deputy Director of the State Public Health Lab.
State officials recently announced the lab, which has been operating out of a facility unchanged "since the 90s," would be undergoing a $35 million expansion to better combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Delaware, and provide more resources in the medical field.
Renovations to both the East and West Wings of the building, located on Sunnyside Road in Smyrna, will provide even more space for researchers, scientists, and doctors to conduct their work.
"We've nearly doubled it. Essentially, we are adding almost 25,000 square feet of addition, and right now our current size is 26,000. So, as you can imagine, this is a very significant increase for us," Holleger said. "We're going to be able to add on two new laboratories for COVID-19 testing, including PCR sequencing, and even repurposing some of our existing space for programs like wastewater. Essentially, we're going to be transforming our workflow from the receipt of the specimen, to the result of the test."
Every state has a public health lab, and Delaware's public health lab was the first in the state to conduct accurate COVID-19 testing, Holleger said. While they're conducted between 5% and 10% of all COVID-19 tests performed in the state, he said their size limitations have prevented them from contributing more.
"One of the bottlenecks that we've had, has been the actual size of the laboratory. We have had supplies for testing come in and be stacked in the building. We've had to repurpose. We've had to build storage," he said. "But it doesn't change the fact that, no matter how many testing instruments you get, no matter how many qualified and capable staff you get, you just cannot fit as many people as you need into that building--especially when you want to follow guidelines regarding social distancing."
The expansion project will introduce two emerging infectious disease laboratories, a new administrative office area, an expanded warehouse, and increased mechanical and electrical space. The 40-person Infectious Disease Epidemiology Program will also relocate from Dover to the upgraded facility, according to DPH Lab Director Christina Pleasanton. She also detailed structural projects and renovations like expanded parking and fire department access lanes, relocation of underground utility lines, and the establishment of a storm water management basin.
Perhaps most importantly, the project will have not only have an impact on the department's immediate needs, but better prepare them for the unknowns of the future.
"[This will] enable us to stay ahead of the curve on other infectious diseases or viruses that can be a concern for the public," Pleasanton said in an issued statement. "This will increase our response to critical instruments needed for bioterrorism, genetic sequencing, wastewater, and future molecular amplification testing methods."
At the end of the day, the synergy created by the expansions and relocations sets Delaware on better footing to combat the difficulties and troubles of the present, and whatever lies around the corner.
“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for expanded testing and support to reach a new standard of excellence in outbreak response and surveillance,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Having our epidemiology team under the same roof as our advanced technical laboratory staff allows for greater collaboration to best protect the health of all Delawareans.”
Construction management work is being completed by Wohlsen Construction. Architectural and engineering design work is being completed by Bernardon. The facility will remain operational throughout the expansion process, and most work is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.