New Castle County is once again offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 sites this week.
Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.
Here's the schedule:
- Monday, 08/24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road in Middletown
- Monday, 08/24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University's Brandywine Campus, 10 Beaver Valley Road in Brandywine Hundred
- Tuesday, 08/25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brandywine High School, 1400 Foulk Road in Brandywine Hundred
- Wednesday, 08/26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
- Wednesday, 08/26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Judy Johnson Park, West 3rd and North Clayton streets, Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Thursday, 08/27 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive, Newark
- Thursday, 08/27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Side Charter School, 3000 North Claymont Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Friday, 08/28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seeds of Greatness Ministries, 828 Frenchtown Road, New Castle
- Friday, 08/28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Father Tucker Park, 1801 Howland Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Saturday, 08/29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School, 1400 Newport Road, Wilmington
- Saturday, 08/29 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congo Funeral Home, 2401 North Market Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.