COVID testing 1

Middletown High School

 Mike Phillips

New Castle County is once again offering free COVID-19 testing at 11 sites this week.

Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.

Here's the schedule:

  • Monday, 08/24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road in Middletown
  • Monday, 08/24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University's Brandywine Campus, 10 Beaver Valley Road in Brandywine Hundred
  • Tuesday, 08/25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brandywine High School, 1400 Foulk Road in Brandywine Hundred
  • Wednesday, 08/26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
  • Wednesday, 08/26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Judy Johnson Park, West 3rd and North Clayton streets, Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Thursday, 08/27 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive, Newark
  • Thursday, 08/27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Side Charter School, 3000 North Claymont Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Friday, 08/28 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seeds of Greatness Ministries, 828 Frenchtown Road, New Castle
  • Friday, 08/28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Father Tucker Park, 1801 Howland Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Saturday, 08/29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School, 1400 Newport Road, Wilmington
  • Saturday, 08/29 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congo Funeral Home, 2401 North Market Street, Wilmington (walk-up only)

Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours. 

To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.

