Dr. Kirill Alekseyev, Medical Director of Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover, was born and raised in Odessa--Odessa, Ukraine, not Delaware. But now that he's here in the First State, when he saw a foreign nation invade his childhood home, he knew sitting around feeling bad wasn't the answer. He needed to take action.
So Alekseyev began reaching out to his contacts and friends in Delaware, other medical communities to see what he could help collect and raise. In roughly 24 hours, with the help of a number of others, including Donate Delaware's Dave Tiberi, he managed to fill a moving truck with around 150,000 piece of personal protective equipment.
"It feels amazing contributing--of course, you always feel like you're not doing enough. The biggest thing is, I just hope all the people get the supplies soon. [Handlers] are going to try to hand-deliver it directly themselves," Alekseyev told WDEL. "And hopefully, everybody's going to get the medical supplies soon and they'll help save a lot of lives down there. Because, what's happening right now, Ukrainians need all the help they can get. Not just prayers. They need more than prayers at this point."
On March 11, 2022, Alekseyev and Chief Operating Officer of PAM Health Sussex George Del Farno helped load up a truck at Donate Delaware in Newport and drove the supplies themselves to a crew in Pennsylvania--arranged by PAM Founder Anthony Misitano--who would kick off the journey to get those goods ultimately to the Ukrainian border through Poland.
Before they could send any goods, though, they needed to collect items to send. With help from Tiberi and partners like Bank of America, Highmark, Dover Federal Credit Union, Medical Society of Delaware, Wayne Smith at the Delaware Hospital Association, and the Newport Police Department, they found enough for their first shipment.
"We're excited about it. It's going to be a challenge for us, but it's going to be an encouragement, because if you can't get it done in Delaware, you can't get it done anywhere," Tiberi said. "We're really, now, going to look at the medical supplies that are needed."
Alekseyev and Tiberi are asking all Delawareans to look in their homes for everything from wheelchairs to crutches and other PPE items, any items from previous injuries one might have experienced, things they'll continue collecting and sending on a weekly basis. Even older items and open boxes will be vetted by medical professionals and sent if usable, Tiberi said. Alekseyev added more than 60 hospitals and medical centers throughout the state feature donation boxes that will be collected regularly.
If you have things in your home but can't make it to a drop-off location, Alekseyev invited individuals to contact 917.379.8964 and he'd help arrange a pickup.
"We've got to keep this moving, we've got to keep this rolling, we've got to help the people that need our help the most. Because right now, they're fighting one of the biggest armies in the world. And unless they have medical supplies, there's going to be a lot of dying. Civilians are really the true casualties of this," Alekseyev said. "They're not soldiers, and then they're given guns to protect their country. If I would be down there right now, I'd be doing the same thing. This is a sad, sad situation."
He's been able to maintain contact with and family outside the areas of major current conflict. The closer an individual is to Kyiv, the harder it is to stay in touch. But he's able to reach those who remain in Odessa for now.
"Everybody's scared. They don't know what to expect. The Russian military keep circling cities and there's more and more casualties every day," Alekseyev said. "They keep telling the Russian people that there's no war. I mean, how can you say there's no war, when you're bombing and killing civilians? Of course there's a war. I have family in Russia. They say that it's just propaganda now. They've shut down all the social media, and they're not telling the people the real truth, because people are against the war. It's about one man's greed. That is it. It's not the Russians who are the enemy. It's one person who's in charge of a regime, and it should have never taken place to begin with."
Additionally, there's a Facebook group to find drop-off locations and read more about specific items being sought at any given moment. You can find it at PAM Health Delaware Supplies for Ukraine.