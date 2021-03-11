Dozens of residents whose homes were destroyed in a massive fire at the Valley Run apartment complex in Claymont are scrambling to find housing in a pandemic.
Residents were informed by management at the complex in an email that their leases were "null and void" as a result of the fire. Anyone who was current on rent would be refunded a pro-rated amount. Full security deposits are also being refunded to impacted residents.
The Red Cross did provide $500 housing stipends to 17 families for the first three days of displacement.
"A lot of those families did go to a hotel using the resources from the Red Cross...most of which expired yesterday," said Keith James.
James lives in Valley Run. His unit wasn't damaged by the fire, so he's rallying to help his neighbors.
"To provide all families with direct resources as far as food, toiletry items, and as well as hopefully, be able to help them find some long-term housing," said James.
Councilman John Cartier and State Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont) are also working to help their constituents after meeting with them Thursday.
Everyone's situation is a little different--some are staying with family and friends as they search for a more permanent home while others had renters insurance.
"This is a very serious incident, and has pretty big humanitarian impacts," said Cartier. "New Castle County government has a strong housing function, and we have emergency re-housing protocols...we are working on those protocols to ensure that people have housing in the midst of this, and that they're not left out in the cold. "For me, the bottom line is no one should be without decent and safe and sanitary housing, secure housing, as a result of the displacement from the fire."
A handful of families were taken to the New Castle County Hope Center, the hotel-turned-homeless shelter on Airport Road near New Castle. Cartier said the Brandywine School District has also provided housing vouchers for any families with students who've been displaced.
The Claymont Lions Club is providing gift cards this weekend to families impacted by the fire. Donations of clothing, food, water, and toiletries continue to pour in as well. James said they're still in need of more deodorant and toothbrushes as well as first aid items. Anyone with items they'd like to donate can do so at 725 North Market Street in Wilmington.
"It shows the love that we have in the community, and that's always a positive thing," said James.
But James said, even with a number of organizations willing to help, navigating the complicated road that lies ahead is a hardship for fire victims, and he's seeking to make it just a little bit easier.
"If I'm just a volunteer getting discouraged, imagine the family member impacted by the fire who's getting discouraged by that process," James said. "So we as the community are trying to take on the burden for the residents so that we can help them find adequate housing without them having to have the stress of trying to locate it."
No one was hurt in the fire that caused at least $1 million in damage. The state Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.