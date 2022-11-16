Rapper Nelly is slated to make his second-straight appearance at the Delaware State Fair this upcoming July.
Nelly was the first headliner announced by the Delaware State Fair, and tickets for his Friday, July 21, 2023 concert go on sale Friday.
Country musician Chase McDaniel is slated to open for Nelly, who performed in Harrington last summer.
In addition, the State Fair announced they will hold a Demolition Derby on Friday, July 28, but have not announced any other parts of their main entertainment lineup.
The 2023 Delaware State Fair is scheduled to run from July 20-29 in Harrington.