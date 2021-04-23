A resource for new and expectant mothers made its debut in Wilmington Friday.
Community Engagement Director Dr. Michelle Burroughs said the idea for the Nemours Cares Closet was born out of employees of Nemours Pediatrics along Jessup Street identifying the mothers coming as as patients were leaving with unresolved needs.
"They were really talking about the need that they were seeing in the community where they were mothers, that would come into the practice at times and didn't have basic needs for their children, and they were pretty moved by that," Burroughs said on Friday, April 23, 2021. "We decided to create this new Nemours Cares Closet program, which will now empower associates, if they identify the need. There's materials here where they can send the patients home with what they need, so that they don't feel like the babies are going home without basic things like a thermometer, for example, diapers, there's clothing in there. There's some times when children come in with soiled clothes, so now they'll be able to remediate that instantly, before the patients leave."
It's a small effort, not a "grandiose affair," Burroughs said, but the staff was driven to do something--anything--to provide just a little bit more help to the individuals theyw ere treating and identifying as in need of more assistance. Physician-in-Charge at The Heart of Jessup site Dr. Hal Byck said the closet will likely see regular use providing additional resources to the roughly 7,000 community members they see through the halls of the center.
"I think daily," he said. "Most of the patients...a lot of them are generations of patients who have been coming for 20 years. They trust us and know that we're here for them. And as we tell them, 'This is available,' I think we'll be seeing daily use in one way or another."
An Amazon link will soon be available for use by all to place orders online and have items shipped directly to the Jessup Street practice, keeping the closet stocked for community members with children aged newborn to three years old who might need a little extra aid.
"This is been a really difficult year for a lot of people, and I think the one thing that's become clear is that we all need to do a little bit more to help support our communities," said Chris Manning, Director of External Affairs. "Some of the gaps that already existed have gotten wider, and that makes this more challenging. We have to be creative about how we approach this, and at Nemours, that's essentially what we're trying to do; to find new opportunities to bridge the gap between what we see in our practices, and what's happening in our communities."
The coordinator for the project, Shamiya Gould, a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, humbly downplayed the praise heaped upon her by her fellow Nemours employees for identifying an area where she observed her community struggling and stepped up to make a positive change.
"it's not about me. It's about everybody. This whole entire team is amazing, and honestly, I just was the voice but I see the passion," Gould said. "No matter what we go through as a office, we all stick together, and it's never been about one of us. It's about our patients. So this shouldn't be about me, this should be about everybody because we all have the tools to make a change in the community."