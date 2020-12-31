The initial project associated with the rehabilitation of the I-95 corridor from Wilmington south towards Newport has been completed on time.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) said the new 2nd Street on-ramp to I-95 southbound in Wilmington opened late Wednesday night, December 30, 2020.
The 8-month, twenty-million dollar project replaced two on-ramps which merged together into I-95. That location was the scene of dozens of crashes over the past five years.
Additional turn lanes were added to both Lancaster Avenue at Adams Street, and on 2nd Street at the ramp as part of the project.
The ramp will remain open for the duration of the I-95 rehab work which is expected to get underway in full on February 12, 2021.