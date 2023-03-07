A ribbon cutting was held Monday, March 6, 2023, for a new adult day program in Smyrna.
The facility marks an expansion of adult day services offered by Easterseals Delaware and Maryland's Easter Shore.
The site will be available for seniors, veterans, and adults with disabilities.
"We recognized a gap for seniors in Kent County and knew we could meet their needs through an additional day program in Smyrna," said Easterseals President/CEO, Kenan Sklenar, in a prepared release.
The new adult day program is located at Easterseals Smyrna in the Carter Professional Center on South Carter Street.
The Delaware and Maryland Eastern Shore affiliate of EasterSeals is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.