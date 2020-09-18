New affordable housing for seniors is coming to Wilmington's Brandywine Village neighborhood.
Wilmington City Council approved Ordinance 20-036, sponsored by Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver, at Thursday night's meeting which creates a zoning change that paves the way for the Ministry of Caring project that will revitalize a section of the city that hasn't seen as much redevelopment compared to other areas.
City planner Matthew Harris said the project includes the demolition of some vacant properties along in the area of North Market Street near Race and Hutton streets, right near the new Dollar General, in the heart of the Brandywine Village neighborhood.
"Currently, the Market Street buildings are vacant, and the adjacent Hutton Street properties are partially paved, vacant lots," he said. "It also includes the demolition of 1914, 1920, 2004, and 2006 North Market Street," said Harris.
The project includes a mixed-use three-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and upper unit apartments as well as a new four-story apartment building on Hutton Street with a roof deck and lounge. Both properties would include low-to-moderate income housing for seniors.
Harris said the zoning change fits with the city's overall comprehensive plan.
"This rezoning also supports several objectives of the Prices Run, Riverside, 11th Street Bridge, and Baynard Boulevard sections of Wilmington 2028...those are to prevent nuisance properties and stabilize vacant properties, making neighborhood commercial corridors and centers clean ,safe and attractive; enhance the attractiveness of city gateways and enhance Concord Avenue and north Market Street as attractive gateway corridors."
Brandywine Village was added to National Register of Historic Places in 1971, and future development will have to comply with restrictions.
The Ministry of Caring also revamped the Episcopal Church of St. John, turning it into the Village of St. John--affordable housing for seniors--at North Market Street and Concord Avenue. The organization didn't return WDEL's request for comment, asking for information about the project, including its overall cost and when it's slated to be complete.
Council President Hanifa Shabazz co-sponsored the legislation for the zoning change, calling it a "good place" to start to fuel further redevelopment along North Market Street.
"This is going to make such a beautiful place for our seniors to be able to live right along the river and also to provide the necessary, complimentary goods and services that a growing neighborhood needs," said Shabazz.
City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh praised the project.
"I think this is a really exciting project...along with the river enhancements, it's truly going to be a river-to-river city once again. The fact that the Brandywine has so many people and organizations interested in cleaning it up, that they're hoping within the next 20 years, the fish you actually catch down there--and there's going to be some great fish down there within the next five years--are all going to be edible; it's going to be a very exciting place to live in this city; I just see the property values going up and up and up once everything gets in place."
John Pittas, Longtime Brandywine Village resident and president of the local civic association, called the revitalization "long overdue."
"That area of Market Street which used to be a lot of small shops back, a long time ago, has unfortunately gone down hill...in the last 30 years; there's a number of empty storefronts there, so it's good to see this project coming to that area, basically at the intersection of Market Street and 20th Street there," he said.