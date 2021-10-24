An exhibit open now at the Delaware Art Museum gives you a chance to experience the vision of one of its former curators.
Contemporary Art Curator Margaret Winslow said Percy Ricks was born in Washington, DC, and after studying at Howard, Temple and Columbia Universities....
"He came to Wilmington in the late 1940's and just became involved in the arts and cultural community here. He was critical to some of the programmatic shifts at Christina Cultural Arts Center, and then he founded Aesthetic Dynamics, Incorporated," said Winslow.
"Afro-American Images 1971: "The Vision of Percy Ricks" is co-presented by Aesthetic Dynamics, the artists' collective founded by Ricks.
It's a re-staging of an exhibit Ricks originally put on that year at the Wilmington Armory, featuring more than 130 artworks by nearly 65 black artists.
"These are fine examples of figuration and abstract paintings, powerful sculptures, beautiful and graphic works on paper, and (Ricks) presented all of these together--nationally-known artists like Sam Gilliam and Faith Ringgold, and local, important painters like Edward Loper, Junior and Edward Loper, Senior," said Winslow.
The exhibit opened Sunday and runs through January 23rd.
You can find out more at delart.org.