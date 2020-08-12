A new billboard has gone up on northbound Route 1 near the Delaware Turf complex at Frederica signalling support for law enforcement officers.
Several law enforcement families and friends of law enforcement donated funds for the project along with receiving support from JD Designs and Ted Layton with Riverview Builders.
The billboard features a rose across a badge with the words: 'We see you. We believe in you. We support you.'
Louise Cummings, whose husband Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard was gunned down in April, 2017, thinks it's a great idea.
"That they (LEOs) can drive by and see that's there month after month, and then having the community see it as well."
Organizers are hoping to raise a total of five-thousand dollars to secure the billboard's placement for the next ten months.
Plans are also in the works to have a similar billboard placed in New Castle County.
For more information interested donors can contact leofriendsandfamilies@gmail.com.