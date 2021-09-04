Wilmington residents hit hard by Hurricane Ida's remnants can get emergency shelter and other necessities by using a call center that's open days throughout the holiday weekend.
Residents in need of shelter, food, clothing and the like can call 571.4900 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day to avail themselves of resources made available by the city and Delaware's Department of Health and Social Services.
Anyone who needs emergency help should call 911.
200 people had been rescued by the Wilmington Fire Department and its partner agencies since what was left of Ida hit the area Wednesday, Mayor Mike Purzycki's office announced Saturday.