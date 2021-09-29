"Our whole goal is, if we can reduce misunderstandings and miscommunications, then potentially we could save a life."
Deaf Outreach Incorporated's Steering Committee Chair Gail Garner says the organization wants to make sure both the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and the law enforcement community, has the tools and resources necessary to ensure communication between the two groups when necessary goes as smoothly as possible.
In 2009, they created visor cards that community members could use by holding up to police officers during traffic stops or other interactions, but the initial iterations had some flaws.
"Those cards were created in conjunction with the Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Police Chiefs' Council. And at that time, that card had a lot of writing on it. But let's be honest, at 2:30 in the morning, there's no one who's going to stand out on a rainy night and read a card," Garner said. "We wanted to create something that was a better tool for communication, especially because in the deaf community, there's been a lot of incidents happening where deaf people were not able to be clearly understood, or law enforcement was not clearly understood...And from misunderstandings, unfortunately, things can escalate rather quickly. So the cards were developed to create a way for communication to happen smoothly."
The new and improved cards rolled out on September 14, 2021, and Garner said they're free for all members of the deaf community, and the organization has also provided enough for every officer in the state of Delaware. Additionally, the deaf and hard-of-hearing can receive both a visor card to keep in their vehicle, and a wallet card for interactions as a pedestrian on foot, while riding a bike, or otherwise away from their vehicle.
The major update for the revamped cards is how much better they are at helping to quickly paint a better picture of the situation in which citizens and law enforcement might find themselves, she says.
"The new cards have pictures. They're universal icons like you might find in your drivers handbook, and that makes it easier to communicate. The officer needs to just point to the picture of the driver's license, the picture of the registration, the picture of the insurance card, and then there's a picture of speed limit sign, stop, sign, seatbelts, all the different things that you might be pulled over for," Garner said. "That way that communication can be pretty smooth. And the officers have it in case the residents don't."
The recent creations were a great undertaking for a small, volunteer-driven non-profit, Garner said. They took a lot of collaboration with agencies and community members to make something that was much more suited for fitting the needs of the individuals they were designed to aid. The idea started with looking at what was being done around the country, and then bringing ideas to both sides.
"The new cards were created with the deaf community, they had a lot of vocal input into what was going on the cards," Garner said. "We actually had a group of professionals from the state police, the Department of Transportation, DMV, Office of Homeland Security, that whole group looked at the cards from one perspective. And then we had a focus group of members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community who looked at it from another perspective and we really bounced the idea back and forth until we had something that both groups felt would be a good tool for communication."
Those interested in obtaining a card should visit Deaf Outreach Inc.'s website.