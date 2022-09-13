New Castle County Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Pine Valley Apartments near the 13/40 split.
A 51-year-old woman told police that someone who was armed with a gun forced his way through her apartment door shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday, assaulted her and stole some cash. The woman needed hospital treatment and was later released.
The suspect was a male, but no further description was available.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have surveillance footage is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-395-8230 or the non-emergency number at 302-573-2800