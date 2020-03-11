A New Castle-area company is playing a vital role in stopping the spread of coronavirus.
Halosil International, tucked away in an unassuming office park, has been saving lives for more than a decade. The company is a pioneer in disinfection technology and was the first company in the U.S. to have an EPA-registered system.
"It can kill up to 99.9999 percent of pathogens in a room. We can sterilize entire rooms, spaces, vehicles, and can eliminate all pathogens," said Halosil CEO Chris Ungermann.
Halosil's systems are already used in China, but when the COVID-19 outbreak first began in that country, demand skyrocketed.
"Our Chinese partner immediately contacted us and said, 'We need [more] product overnight,' so we basically cleared out our warehouse and started flying product to China," said Ungermann.
Since then, Halosil has ramped up production to meet increasing demand from China, as well as elsewhere internationally--and domestically, as coronavirus fears grow here at home.
"They're trying to make a very large effort to contain the spread of this infection so they're buying whatever we can make," said vice president of business development Maryalice StClair. "We also have established distribution in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam, and we've seen an increase in demand from all of those countries as they're either experiencing outbreaks and want to fight them or as they prepare to deal with it."
Its equipment is manufactured in nearby Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.
"We're not relying on any imports from China, for example, like many companies do, and we were able to respond very quickly," he said.
But getting product to China is getting harder and more expensive as more airlines cancel flights to countries with Level 3 travel advisories.
While its primary users are hospitals and laboratories, Halosil also sells its disinfectant fogging machines to schools, nursing homes, and athletic departments in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
"We fog the room to ensure that the room is safe for the next patient so that they don't get that same infection," said StClair.
Halosil's service partners can also use the machines to disinfect banks, offices, and even homes.
"Our system is one tool in fighting a...pandemic. Our contribution is that we can kill pathogens on any surface. We can sterilize entire rooms, and with that said, we can create very safe environments," he said. "Any space where you have a lot of people you have to be concerned about contamination and being able to get rid and provide a clean slate for people occupying those rooms in the future."
"We can absolutely guarantee that pathogens are no longer viable after our treatment."