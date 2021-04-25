A one-vehicle crash in New Castle late Saturday night left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.
New Castle County Paramedics arrived on-scene at West Basin Road and Jay Drive around 11:45 p.m on April 24, 2021, and found the victim's vehicle on its roof after it had hit a fence and a phone pole.
The man was treated at the scene for head, arm, leg and internal injuries, and was taken to Christiana Hospital, where at last check he was in serious condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating how the accident happened.